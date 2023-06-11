On alert for storms which should clear this evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature peaked barely into the 80s today as storms rolled overhead. Scattered storms will continue across the tri-state until the later evening. The most likely hazard from the storms is strong winds, but hail is also possible.

The low pressure and accompanying cold front which carried the storms to the area will also pull down our temperatures. Tonight our low will drop to the mid-50s before rising to the mid-70s tomorrow. Monday night will have another low in the mid-50s before our temperature gradually starts to climb each day after.

