Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On alert for storms which should clear this evening

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature peaked barely into the 80s today as storms rolled overhead. Scattered storms will continue across the tri-state until the later evening. The most likely hazard from the storms is strong winds, but hail is also possible.

The low pressure and accompanying cold front which carried the storms to the area will also pull down our temperatures. Tonight our low will drop to the mid-50s before rising to the mid-70s tomorrow. Monday night will have another low in the mid-50s before our temperature gradually starts to climb each day after.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville mom reports man tried to walk off with her child
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
WFIE Alert Day
Alert day Sunday for storms expected to roll in overnight
2 teens charged with robbery in Owensboro

Latest News

6/10 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/10 6 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE Alert Day
Alert day Sunday for storms expected to roll in overnight
6/9 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast