WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Indiana Pride Fest is set for Saturday.

It begins at 10 a.m. at the old Lock and Dam in Newburgh.

They’ll have music guests, a comedian, a drag show, and a variety of vendors, food trucks, and booths from area nonprofits.

The event goes on until 10:30 p.m.

