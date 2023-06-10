Wabash Valley Foods announces expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new food company will bring jobs to Dubois County.

Wabash Valley Produce says they’re planning to create “Wabash Valley Foods”

They say the proposed expansion would include a new egg production facility of approximately 90,000 square feet and an estimated investment by Wabash Valley of over $60 million.

30 new jobs are also going to be added to Wabash Valley.

