Wabash Valley Foods announces expansion
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new food company will bring jobs to Dubois County.

Wabash Valley Produce says they’re planning to create “Wabash Valley Foods”

They say the proposed expansion would include a new egg production facility of approximately 90,000 square feet and an estimated investment by Wabash Valley of over $60 million.

30 new jobs are also going to be added to Wabash Valley.

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
SCSO: Woman arrested after high speed chase
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
Jail inmates graduation culinary program
Warrick Co. Indiana Pride Fest happening Saturday
Former Ellis Park jockey and GM revisits history of the track
Demo underway on Lloyd Pool
