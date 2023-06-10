Tecumseh softball wins back-to-back Class 1A State Championships
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another Tri-State softball team is bringing home a state championship.
Saturday, defending Class 1A state champs, Tecumseh took on Caston, who was playing for their school’s first state championship in any sport.
Tecumseh came out on top, 6-0, securing their fifth state title.
Tecumseh was 24-9 for the season, while Caston was 22-4.
Friday, North Posey also took home a state title for the Class 2A game.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.