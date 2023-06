VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A special milestone for some Vanderburgh County Jail inmates has been reached.

Five of them have graduated from “Aramark’s In-2-Work Culinary Program”

The sheriff’s office held a graduation ceremony this week.

Officials say graduates prepared a meal for their families and spoke about their plans post-incarceration.

