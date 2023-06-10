Evansville mom reports man tried to walk off with her child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mother tells Evansville Police someone tried to walk off with one of her children.

Police reports show it happened about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sierra Drive.

The woman says she was taking out the trash while her kids were playing in the yard.

She says she saw one of the children was missing, and as she looked around, she saw a man leading that child toward the street.

The mother says the man quickly walked away when she yelled at him.

Officers say they checked the area, but they were not able to find the man.

