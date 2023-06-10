Churchill Downs races begin at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We had live team coverage Saturday from Ellis Park, where the races are now underway.

The start of the season is the races moved from Churchill Downs.

Folks from all over made the trek out to Henderson.

A ton of excitement was in the air, because remember, racing at Ellis Park usually starts in July, so getting in on the fun a month early was advantageous for a lot of racing fans.

The parking lot was full by about 11:30 a.m., and folks had to start parking out along the grass on Nugent Drive.

Whether fans were here for their anniversary or a bachelorette party, everyone was soaking in world-class racing at Ellis Park.

”This is a fun day for us. Really appreciate Ellis and all of its changes and the look. Got my first win so it’s going to be a good day,” said Dan and Sheila Hampton.

”She thought we weren’t going to be able to go to live races since it wasn’t at Churchill Downs, and we surprised here and came down to Henderson, and we’ve been blown away by Henderson,” said Jayme Wilburs.

We’ll have more coverage, including racing highlights and an interview with jockey Corey Lanerie, tonight on 14 News at 10.

