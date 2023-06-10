Alert day Sunday for storms expected to roll in overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear skies today, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s before cooling off to the mid-60s overnight. Storms will roll into the tri-state late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The coming thunderstorms bring with them the possibility of large hail, damaging wind, and a low risk of a tornado. The scattered storms will affect parts of the tri-state from the early morning hours on Sunday through the evening.

The skies will clear Monday morning for what will be a sunny start to the week.

