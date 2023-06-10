Birthday Club
2 teens charged with robbery in Owensboro

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two kids were arrested on robbery charges in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police responded Wednesday to a call for shots fired in the 1300 block of West 2nd Street.

They say they found an adult victim and shell casings in two vehicles.

Thursday night, they were called to a scene on Center Street where they say the teen from the night before was holding a person at gunpoint.

OPD says they surrounded the home until two teens came outside.

They were both charged with robbery and wanton endangerment and taken to the Warren County Regional Detention center.

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
SCSO: Woman arrested after high speed chase
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
Jail inmates graduation culinary program
Warrick Co. Indiana Pride Fest happening Saturday
Wabash Valley Foods
Former Ellis Park jockey and GM revisits history of the track
