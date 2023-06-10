2 teens charged with robbery in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two kids were arrested on robbery charges in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police responded Wednesday to a call for shots fired in the 1300 block of West 2nd Street.

They say they found an adult victim and shell casings in two vehicles.

Thursday night, they were called to a scene on Center Street where they say the teen from the night before was holding a person at gunpoint.

OPD says they surrounded the home until two teens came outside.

They were both charged with robbery and wanton endangerment and taken to the Warren County Regional Detention center.

