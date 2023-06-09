Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club holding Cruise In
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the classics will be seen on West Franklin Street this weekend.

The West Side Nut Club is hosting its 21st annual Cruise-In Saturday.

It’s from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and registration is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say they don’t have people register beforehand.

You’re welcome to show up and register the same day.

All types of cars across several decades are expected.

