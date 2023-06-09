West Side Nut Club holding Cruise In

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the classics will be seen on West Franklin Street this weekend.

The West Side Nut Club is hosting its 21st annual Cruise-In Saturday.

It’s from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and registration is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say they don’t have people register beforehand.

You’re welcome to show up and register the same day.

All types of cars across several decades are expected.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.