Truck with farm equipment catches fire in Greenville

Truck fire in Greenville
Truck fire in Greenville(Greenville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials say they were called to a seed truck fire Friday.

It happened just before noon at the KY-189 and 62 W intersection.

Crews say there was a fully involved flatbed pickup with a portable seed hopper that had been dropped.

EMA crews were called in because of oil, diesel and hydraulic fluid spills.

No one was hurt.

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
SCSO: Woman arrested after high speed chase
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
