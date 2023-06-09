Truck with farm equipment catches fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials say they were called to a seed truck fire Friday.

It happened just before noon at the KY-189 and 62 W intersection.

Crews say there was a fully involved flatbed pickup with a portable seed hopper that had been dropped.

EMA crews were called in because of oil, diesel and hydraulic fluid spills.

No one was hurt.

