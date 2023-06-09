Truck with farm equipment catches fire in Greenville
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials say they were called to a seed truck fire Friday.
It happened just before noon at the KY-189 and 62 W intersection.
Crews say there was a fully involved flatbed pickup with a portable seed hopper that had been dropped.
EMA crews were called in because of oil, diesel and hydraulic fluid spills.
No one was hurt.
