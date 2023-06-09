Toyota plant unveils three-row Lexus TX SUV

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Princeton, Toyota unveiled its new three-row Lexus TX SUV, which will be exclusively assembled by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.

The 2024 TX will be the first Lexus vehicle to be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.

Toyota employs 7,200 people in Princeton and the production of the Lexus TX is expected to only add to that total.

