Town of Chandler issues voluntary water conservation order

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Chandler announced a ‘Voluntary Water Conservation’ on Thursday. Town officials say the order is effecting the service area south of Jenner Road and east of Libbert Road.

Department of Public Services Director Robert Coghill says the order was an effort to be proactive, instead of reactive.

“We thought just to kind of take the edge off to make sure we had control before it got too bad or could cause an issue. We jut want to make sure we have water for all the critical needs that may be happening,” said Coghill.

He says they’re seeing more homes and other developments pop up in the Chandler utilities coverage area, which is leading to the lower water tank levels. Coghill says there’s been a lot of homes that are being built with irrigation systems and pools. He says these systems tend to use a lot more water.

Coghill says the utility company faced similar issues with water tank levels back in 2022. At that time, the low water pressure caused problems for some businesses and residents in Chandler.

He says they prefer everyone be aware of the situation early on, but they can be assured that levels are not dangerously low at the moment.

“We’re just asking everybody if they can back off a little bit on letting the kids run through the sprinklers, and set their timers back a little bit, and not overfill a pool,” said Coghill.

