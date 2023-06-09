Tell City Police Dept. investigation leads to sexual assualt arrest

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Detectives with the police department say in May of 2023 they began an investigation that has now led to an arrest.

Officials say they were investigating an alleged sexual assualt of a juvenile resident.

During the investigation, detectives say they developed probable cause to arrest 33-year-old Timothy Esarey.

Esarey is facing an attempted child molestation charge and a child solicitation charge.

On June, 8, he was booked into the Perry County Detention Center.

The Tell City Police Department say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.