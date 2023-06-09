Sunny and hazy, air quality alert in effect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our temperature will rise to the lower 80s before dropping all the way to the mid-50s tonight. An air quality alert is in effect for some of our southwest Indiana counties, including Vanderburgh and Warrick.

Tomorrow our temperature will rise to the upper 80s. Storms will roll in starting in the late-night hours Saturday and stretching through early Sunday morning. We have an alert day Sunday due to the risk of thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds. This is accompanied by a low tornado risk.

The storms should mostly clear during the later morning before coming back Sunday afternoon and evening.

