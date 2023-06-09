SCSO: Woman arrested after high speed chase

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Sheriff’s Office officials say a Georgia woman was arrested Thursday after a high speed chase.

Police say Stephanie Finney was driving a car with stolen plates reported out of Perry County.

Officials say the vehicle Finney was driving evaded a chase back on June 4 in Perry County with ISP.

A Spencer County deputy says authorities spotted the car on State Road 66 and the chase began. They say Finney got up to speeds of up to 127 miles per hour

Officials say the chase ended when the vehicle came to a stop in front of the ADM grain entrance on State Road 66. Finney says she ran because of outstanding warrants in Georgia and in Perry County.

Finney was booked on multiple charges including theft, reckless driving, and resisting law enforcement.

