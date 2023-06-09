Police respond to rollover accident in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, Madisonville Police responded to a rollover accident Thursday.

Police say the accident happened on West Center Street in Madisonville.

Officials say that 36-year-old Andrew Gamblin left the roadway, struck the culvert, went airborne over railroad tracks and rolled before stopping.

Police say Gamblin was air-lifted from the scene to the hospital.

CSX remained on scene to assess any possible damage to the tracks.

