Police respond to rollover accident in Hopkins Co.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, Madisonville Police responded to a rollover accident Thursday.
Police say the accident happened on West Center Street in Madisonville.
Officials say that 36-year-old Andrew Gamblin left the roadway, struck the culvert, went airborne over railroad tracks and rolled before stopping.
Police say Gamblin was air-lifted from the scene to the hospital.
CSX remained on scene to assess any possible damage to the tracks.
