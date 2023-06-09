Owensboro hosting live music event ‘PorchFest’ this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - PorchFest 2023 is happening this weekend in Owensboro.

According to a release, the event is set for Saturday, June 10 beginning at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Organizers say the live event will feature musicians from numerous genres this year, including rock, jazz, folk, country and more.

PorchFest will take place along Griffith Avenue from Frederica Street to Robin Road.

They say you can set up lawn chairs or blankets in front of different houses to hear the sounds from a variety of musicians throughout the day. The porches are referred to as “stages.”

The free event will feature more than 40 different musicians and several food trucks.

