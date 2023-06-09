Birthday Club
Overnight lane closures continue on Highway 41 in Henderson

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s more information on an ongoing traffic alert.

Overnight lane closures are still expected on Highway 41 at Kentucky 351.

One lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Short-term closures should be expected on 351.

Crews are demolishing the overpass to make room for a new one.

It’s part of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project.

Keep in mind, the speed limit has reduced, and the lanes have shifted.

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
SCSO: Woman arrested after high speed chase
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
Overnight lane closures continue on Highway 41 in Henderson
A sinkhole in the 200 block of S. Weinbach
Blue Bridge back open after crash
Helicopter called to Henderson crash
