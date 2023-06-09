Overnight lane closures continue on Highway 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s more information on an ongoing traffic alert.

Overnight lane closures are still expected on Highway 41 at Kentucky 351.

One lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Short-term closures should be expected on 351.

Crews are demolishing the overpass to make room for a new one.

It’s part of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project.

Keep in mind, the speed limit has reduced, and the lanes have shifted.

