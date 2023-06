OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A big crowd is in Owensboro for the annual OMG!Con.

The event features several special guests and vendors and brings people in from all walks of life, all sharing a love of gaming.

Friday night’s event runs until midnight.

Saturday and Sunday doors open to the public at 9 a.m.

It’s $35 to get in Saturday and $25 on Sunday.

