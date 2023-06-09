Memorial Baseball peaking as they roll into Semistate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school baseball, teams in Indiana, are now at semi state. We have two schools still alive, and they’re both from the SIAC Conference: Castle and Memorial.

The Tigers finished the regular season, 16-8. They really caught fire at the end of the season, though, winning their last 4 games, and then, blew thru the class 3-A sectional, outscoring their opponents, 31 to 4.

The tigers then gutted out a tough, 1-0 win over Southridge, in last week’s regional.

Their pitching has really been key, since the postseason began, especially starters Matthew Fisher and Nick Wangler, and the Tigers’ staff has only give up 4 runs, in their last 4 games.

“They’re both legitimate pitchers, just good baseball guys,” said Memorial head baseball coach, Matt Collins. “They grind, and they’re gritty. That’s what you gotta have when you have aa guy on the mound, and you want that guy with the ball. There’s a lot of tradition here with Coach Merkel, and the success they’ve had in the past and the success we’ve had in the past, so that’s another exciting aspect of it.”

“We have complete confidence in our pitchers,” said tigers’ senior, Caleb Ellspermann. When you have studs like Matthew Fisher and Nick Wangler, it gives everyone confidence. It gives us confidence going up to the plate, and it translates. We know that our job is to just give them a couple of runs, and we know that they’re going to do their part.”

“It’s a very historic, storied program that we have, and just to be a part of it, is just very grateful to have this opportunity,” said Memorial sophomore, Matthew Fisher. “You get to go out there and represent Memorial, and there’s not a better feeling.”

Memorial plays Silver Creek in the class 3A semistate, at 1 p.m. central time, at Huntingburg’s League Stadium.

Meanwhile, Castle squares off with New Palestine in the class 4A semistate, up at Plainfield.

