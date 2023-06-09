McLean and Ohio Counties among those getting money for roads
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is handing out about $4.4 Million for local governments to repair roads.
Two of our Western Kentucky counties are benefiting.
McLean County is getting about $153,000 for Buck Creek Church Road.
Ohio County is getting more than $85,000 for Hopewell Road.
About 29 other areas in the commonwealth are getting funds.
The governor says it’s to help boost road safety.
