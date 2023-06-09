McLean and Ohio Counties among those getting money for roads

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is handing out about $4.4 Million for local governments to repair roads.

Two of our Western Kentucky counties are benefiting.

McLean County is getting about $153,000 for Buck Creek Church Road.

Ohio County is getting more than $85,000 for Hopewell Road.

About 29 other areas in the commonwealth are getting funds.

The governor says it’s to help boost road safety.

