Man pleads guilty to killing Evansville woman he also stalked, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman officials say he regularly stalked

Friday, Clifton Fletcher pled guilty to murder and agreed to serve 45 years in prison for the murder of Gamia Lechelle Stuart.

[Previous: Jury trial set for man accused of Evansville woman’s murder]

Back in December of last year, the prosecutor says officials were called to a scene on Clayton Avenue.

Officials say Stuart was on her way home from her boyfriend’s house and was shot several times.

They say she was on the phone and said Fletcher had been following her.

[Related Story: Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story]

Officials say he also previously pointed a gun at Stuart and threatened to kill her and himself.

Fletcher will be officially sentenced on June 28.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.