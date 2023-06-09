Birthday Club
Man arrested on drug charges in Muhlenberg County

23-year-old Jonathon Bray
23-year-old Jonathon Bray(Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation into the distribution of narcotics has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old from McLean County.

According to officials, on June 7, Jonathon Bray was arrested in connection to the investigation.

The sheriff’s department says Bray was found in Central City at a local business. When arresting Bray, officers found a large amount of money and suspected meth.

A search warrant was then obtained for a home in McLean County that officials say led to the discovery of a rifle.

The say the rifle had been modified and had a high capacity loaded magazine.

Bray was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could follow.

Man arrested on drug charges in Muhlenberg County(Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department)

