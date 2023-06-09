Birthday Club
Jehovah’s Witness convention resumes in Evansville

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the Jehovah’s Witness Convention continues this weekend at the Ford Center.

[Previous: Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to the Ford Center]

It’s a tradition that started decades ago and brings thousands of families to the area.

The message for this year’s convention is exercising patience.

The public is invited to attend.

The convention runs through Sunday afternoon with a full schedule of teachings, music and prayers.

