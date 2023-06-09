Highlights: IHSAA Boys Golf Regional at Country Oaks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursdays’ IHSAA boys golf regionals took place, at Country Oaks Golf Course near Washington.

The top three teams advance to next week’s state finals, along with the top two individuals without a team.

North goes on to win the regional championship, which is its state-record, seventh consecutive regional crown.

“We were tied with Center Grove when we won six last year and they had six, but their streak stopped last year, so seven’s the new state record,” said North boys golf coach, Keith Bagby. “These kids work at it so far. I’ve said it many times. We play more, we practice more than anybody around. We play in tournaments up north, so they’re battle-tested. So, when we show up, we expect to play well, and that’s all part of it.”

“The course is long and the pins were tough,” says North junior, Peyton Butler. “They didn’t make it easy on us today, so it was nice to shoot a good round. The end of this year has just been great. During the season, it’s always nice to win, but it’s even better to win whenever it’s this time of year and we’re excited to see what we can do at state.”

North is headed back to state, after shooting 292. Bloomington South also goes, with 296, and then Memorial is state-bound, for the second straight year, after finishing third. Jasper’s Luke Shappard is also state-bound, as an individual.

