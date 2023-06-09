Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Highlights: IHSAA Boys Golf Regional at Country Oaks

IHSSA Boys Golf Regional Country Oaks
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursdays’ IHSAA boys golf regionals took place, at Country Oaks Golf Course near Washington.

The top three teams advance to next week’s state finals, along with the top two individuals without a team.

North goes on to win the regional championship, which is its state-record, seventh consecutive regional crown.

“We were tied with Center Grove when we won six last year and they had six, but their streak stopped last year, so seven’s the new state record,” said North boys golf coach, Keith Bagby. “These kids work at it so far. I’ve said it many times. We play more, we practice more than anybody around. We play in tournaments up north, so they’re battle-tested. So, when we show up, we expect to play well, and that’s all part of it.”

“The course is long and the pins were tough,” says North junior, Peyton Butler. “They didn’t make it easy on us today, so it was nice to shoot a good round. The end of this year has just been great. During the season, it’s always nice to win, but it’s even better to win whenever it’s this time of year and we’re excited to see what we can do at state.”

North is headed back to state, after shooting 292. Bloomington South also goes, with 296, and then Memorial is state-bound, for the second straight year, after finishing third. Jasper’s Luke Shappard is also state-bound, as an individual.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Trailer stolen from church returned after thief apologizes to pastor
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Memorial Baseball ready for semi state
Memorial Baseball peaking as they roll into Semistate
Frontier League Highlights: Otters vs Valley Cats
Frontier League Highlights: Otters vs Valley Cats
Apollo baseball team gets final four sendoff
Apollo High School baseball team gets final four sendoff
IHSSA Boys Golf Regional Country Oaks
IHSSA Boys Golf Regional Country Oaks