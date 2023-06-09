Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Henderson woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands from elderly woman

Ashtin Chambers
Ashtin Chambers(KY Dept. of Corrections)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Evansville woman she cared for has been sentenced.

Court officials say 30-year-old Ashtin Chambers pleaded guilty in April instead of going to trial.

Friday morning, she was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay more than $96,000 in restitution.

Police say Chambers worked for Home Instead and handled grocery shopping for a 91-year old woman.  

Officers say an employee at the woman’s bank noticed some very large purchases and contacted a family member.

Police say they determined Chambers spent more than $100,000 on personal items for herself.

Court records show Chambers was sentenced to shock probation last year in Kentucky for fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000.

30-year-old Ashtin Chambers
30-year-old Ashtin Chambers(KY Dept. of Corrections)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Trailer stolen from church returned after thief apologizes to pastor
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Owensboro hosting live music event ‘PorchFest’ this weekend
23-year-old Jonathon Bray
Man arrested on drug charges in Muhlenberg County
33-year-old Timothy Esarey
Tell City Police Dept. investigation leads to sexual assualt arrest
Evansville Boys and Girls Club hosts neighborhood clean-up event
Boys & Girls Club 11th annual Neighborhood Clean-Up kicking off in Evansville