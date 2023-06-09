Henderson woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands from elderly woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Evansville woman she cared for has been sentenced.

Court officials say 30-year-old Ashtin Chambers pleaded guilty in April instead of going to trial.

Friday morning, she was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay more than $96,000 in restitution.

Police say Chambers worked for Home Instead and handled grocery shopping for a 91-year old woman.

Officers say an employee at the woman’s bank noticed some very large purchases and contacted a family member.

Police say they determined Chambers spent more than $100,000 on personal items for herself.

Court records show Chambers was sentenced to shock probation last year in Kentucky for fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000.

30-year-old Ashtin Chambers (KY Dept. of Corrections)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.