Henderson High School softball and baseball teams receive tournament sendoff

Henderson Colonels baseball and softball teams receive tournament sendoff
By Brian Cissell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A large crowd was on hand at Henderson High School Thursday afternoon to send off the Colonels baseball team and the Lady Colonels Softball team.

The Colonels will play Whitley County tomorrow in the Final Four. The Lady Colonels will take on East Jessamine for a chance to play for the state title.

Players Brennan Cates and Kendall Hargrove are excited to be there to cheer each other on.

“Both of us making the final four just knowing how awesome of a school we are, how much we take pride in our athletics,” says Crates. “Everybody being everybody’s support. It’s amazing.”

“We’ve been there 3 times but this is the first time for the boys,” says Hargrove. “It’s really fun to see how much support that they have given us and how much support we give them back.”

The boys play at 5:30 pm. with only a couple hundred yards between their fields, they say they will be able to cheer eachother on.

