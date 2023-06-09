Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Friday Sunrise Headlines

6/9 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are just a day away from horse racing at Ellis Park.

Churchill Down’s is moving their races to Ellis this weekend.

We are live at Ellis to tell you what you need to know if you’re headed to the track.

Just over a year after Casey White was caught, he has been sentenced to prison.

That’s after he was on the run for 11 days, and caught in Evansville.

We are working to learn more about a crash that sent a man to the hospital in Hopkins County.

Police say the car rolled several times before the crash was over.

And if you’re looking to get the party started this weekend with your friends and family Owensboro is ready to go.

It’s week four of Friday after Five and we are live there on the riverfront all morning long.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Trailer stolen from church returned after thief apologizes to pastor
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

6/9 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Dale's brand new splash pad is so popular, it nearly ran the town over its water limit.
Dale splash pad nearly puts town over water limit
Evansville man creates backyard golf course
Evansville man creates backyard golf course
Toyota plant unveils three-row Lexus TX SUV
Toyota plant unveils three-row Lexus TX SUV