Evansville man creates backyard golf course

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man took his love of golf to the next level and created his own golf course in his backyard.

Drew Lappe is a weekly golfer with the Helfrich Hills Men’s Club and enjoys landscaping.

Over the course of five years, Lappe cleared his property and put in Astroturf to turn his land into a three-par golf course.

Lappe invites his friends and family to an annual tournament known as the Lappe Oaks Invitational.

This year’s tournament winner got the lowest score of 100 through three rounds and won a large sum of money.

Lappe says having his own personal golf course allows him to practice while spending time with family.

“I think it’s a great entry form to golf,” said Lappe. “My son’s four and a half years old. He loves to come out here and chip around. It doesn’t make it so difficult or kind of uppity at some golf courses. It’s a great way for young kids to get introduced to the sport.”

Throughout the years of Lappe and his friends playing golf, they’ve only hit the house twice, only causing minor damage.

