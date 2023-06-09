Ellis Park prepares as Spring races set to begin Saturday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We are just one day away from the kickoff of the remaining races from Churchill Downs’ Spring Meet happening at Ellis Park.

After 12 horses died in a short span over at Churchill Downs, the horse racing powerhouse has shifted the remainder of its Spring Meet to Ellis Park.

Those races are set to begin Saturday, June 10.

Officials say for premium reserved seating you can visit Ticketmaster and purchase those tickets. General admission tickets are free.

The park started out as Dade Park, that was an homage to the famous AB Barrett Dade, a director of the jockey club.’

It switched to Ellis in 1954, that being an homage to the longtime owner James Ellis.

They say the park was built by the Green River Jockey Club, and at the first race, the purse was $62,000.

Former Henderson Mayor Steve Austin caught up with our 14 News team and tells us the track dirt is from the Ohio River.

He says they dredge the river, pull dirt from the bottom of it, run that dirt through screens to sift out the rocks and that serves as the track surface that many trainers, including Steve Asmussen, trust to train their horses on.

