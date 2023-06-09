Dispatch: Two-vehicle accident on 1st Ave. and Columbia St.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Vanderburgh County Dispatch, a two-vehicle accident occurred on 1st Avenue and Columbia Street.
According to dispatch, the call came in Thursday at 9:50 p.m.
Dispatch says the accident involved two vehicles, one of which may have hit a building.
They say that police requested extrication as a precaution.
We will update you as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.