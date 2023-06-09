Demo underway on Lloyd Pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition has started on Lloyd Pool in Evansville.

That’s the old city pool just off First Avenue.

Officials say Klenck Company is doing the work.

They say there has been a slight delay.

The demo company has to make sure utilities have been turned off properly.

Starting Monday, the outside walls will start to come down.

Demolition will last through the end of the month.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says Evansville’s first indoor pool will be missed, but they are excited for the future.

”A lot of history has taken place in this building. I know I swam as a kid in this building. So we are sad to see that end, but we have a brand new facility in the Deaconess Aquatic Center. So, you know, we are making sure that this building comes down safely, and then we continue on with the next plan,” said Schaefer.

Although there has been no decision on what will replace Lloyd Pool, Steve Schaefer says project ideas are being thrown around during the 2024 City Budget Process.

