Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Demo underway on Lloyd Pool

Demo underway on Lloyd Pool
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition has started on Lloyd Pool in Evansville.

That’s the old city pool just off First Avenue.

Officials say Klenck Company is doing the work.

[Related: Deputy Mayor says people are breaking into LLoyd Pool]

They say there has been a slight delay.

The demo company has to make sure utilities have been turned off properly.

Starting Monday, the outside walls will start to come down.

Demolition will last through the end of the month.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says Evansville’s first indoor pool will be missed, but they are excited for the future.

”A lot of history has taken place in this building. I know I swam as a kid in this building. So we are sad to see that end, but we have a brand new facility in the Deaconess Aquatic Center. So, you know, we are making sure that this building comes down safely, and then we continue on with the next plan,” said Schaefer.

Although there has been no decision on what will replace Lloyd Pool, Steve Schaefer says project ideas are being thrown around during the 2024 City Budget Process.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
SCSO: Woman arrested after high speed chase
SCSO: Woman arrested after high speed chase
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Trailer stolen from church returned after thief apologizes to pastor
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events

Latest News

Jail inmates graduation culinary program
Jail inmates graduation culinary program
Warrick Co. Indiana Pride Fest happening Saturday
Wabash Valley Foods
Wabash Valley Foods announces expansion
Former Ellis Park jockey and GM revisits history of the track
Former Ellis Park jockey and GM revisits history of the track