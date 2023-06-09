Dale splash pad nearly puts town over water limit

DALE, Ind. (WFIE) - A brand new splash pad in Dale had to change its operating hours because it came close to using up the town’s contracted water supply.

The groundbreaking on the splash pad took place in February, and they finally held a ribbon cutting on May 24.

Officials said not even a week into the splash pad’s use, they realized they needed to scale things back or risk violating their town’s water contract.

Julie Hancock, who is on the splash pad committee, told 14 News on Thursday that the town gets water supplied by Saint Henry.

“Saint Henry notified the town of Dale at the water department and said how much we were using,” she said. “We needed to cut back.”

She said they originally wanted to keep it open from 11-8 each day.

The new hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. That’s 21 fewer hours a week.

That doesn’t mean the splash pad is just running all day and wasting water.

It only runs if someone hits the button at the center of the pad to keep it running.

That means it’s so popular kids have kept it running enough to nearly violate the town’s water contract.

“To me that that says it’s something exciting, something fun for them to come to,” said Olivia Lamey, a mother who was there with her kids on Thursday.

So while they’ll have to restructure the town’s water contract, Hancock said they’re happy for the positive feedback.

“We absolutely love it,” she said. “We know it’s good for the community, it’s great for the kids, it was a great addition for Dale.”

She said they hope to be able to restructure that contract sometime later this year.

She said now that they actually know how much water the pad can use, they hope to get a larger supply and keep the pad open for a longer amount of time next summer.

For now, they plan to have the pad open every day into September from noon to 6 p.m.

