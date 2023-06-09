Birthday Club
Community Resource Fair held in Henderson

Community Resource Fair held in Henderson
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Housing Authority hosted its 15th Community Resource Fair Friday.

Everyone was invited to the Housing Authority Gym where over 40 vendors were giving out free resources.

If participants visited each booth, they were given a ticket to get free food outside from Tri-State Food Bank.

The purpose of the event is to educate the community and provide a variety of resources in one location for those who may not have a reliable form of transportation.

”It lets you know that your community cares for you. Your community loves you, and we are here to help everyone. Because when you help one, you reach one, and we are just here to help everybody,” said Housing Manager Lashunda Hill.

The Henderson Fire Department was also at the fair.

They provided safety tips to community members, and Lieutenant Daniel Hancock said anytime they can educate the public on fire prevention, there is a possibility it can stop future emergencies.

