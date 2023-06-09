Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Boys & Girls Club 11th annual Neighborhood Clean-Up kicking off in Evansville

Evansville Boys and Girls Club hosts neighborhood clean-up event
Evansville Boys and Girls Club hosts neighborhood clean-up event
By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, all members of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville and 75 members from OneMain Financial will participate in the 11th annual Neighborhood Clean-Up.

According to a press release, that’s happening in the surrounding blocks of 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick of the event at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club.

Officials say they will walk in small groups in the neighborhood surrounding the Club to pick up trash.

The event will end with lunch for Club members, staff and volunteer’s.

They say all participants will receive a signature event t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
Trailer stolen from church returned after thief apologizes to pastor
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

33-year-old Timothy Esarey
Tell City Police Dept. investigation leads to sexual assualt arrest
Ellis Park prepares as Spring races set to begin Saturday
Ellis Park prepares as Spring races set to begin Saturday
6/9 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Ellis Park prepares as Spring races set to begin Saturday
Ellis Park prepares as Spring races set to begin Saturday