Boys & Girls Club 11th annual Neighborhood Clean-Up kicking off in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, all members of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville and 75 members from OneMain Financial will participate in the 11th annual Neighborhood Clean-Up.

According to a press release, that’s happening in the surrounding blocks of 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick of the event at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club.

Officials say they will walk in small groups in the neighborhood surrounding the Club to pick up trash.

The event will end with lunch for Club members, staff and volunteer’s.

They say all participants will receive a signature event t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.