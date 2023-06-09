Air Quality Alert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and hazy as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Tonight, clear skies with lows in mid-50s.

Saturday, sunny and warmer as high temps in the upper 80s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 80s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon and evening. The primary concern is damaging winds.

