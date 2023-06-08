Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Council approves Wesselman Woods pickleball court funding

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Council approved the request to fund part of the pickleball courts in Wesselman Park.

Visit Evansville requested $500,000 from Vanderburgh County’s innkeeper’s tax. This money is generated from tourism, like hotel stays and event venues.

According to Visit Evansville, they see the new development of pickleball courts as a major investment for the local economy.

CEO Alexis Berggren says a pickleball tournament could bring roughly 4,700 visitors to Evansville and make $3 million.

“Sports within the Evansville region serves as our most important market,” says Berggren. “It generates the most return on investment for us. It generates the most number of visitors to our hotels, our restaurants, and our businesses. It is a very big focus for us and we certainly want to keep our finger on the pulse of what’s hot and, right now, certainly, pickleball is hot.”

Visit Evansville continues looking for opportunities to increase tourism in the Tri-State.

The next council meeting is July 12.

