USI’s McNew named CSC Academic All-American

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southern Indiana catcher/utility player Lucas McNew and Morehead State graduate pitcher John Bakke has been honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) academic awards program as a third-team Academic All-America.

The duo are the 311th and 312th OVC student-athletes to earn Academic All-America honors since the program began in the 1970s, and the 55th and 56th all-time OVC baseball selection, the most of any sport.

The long-running program honors student-athletes, and this year the criteria was raised to include student-athletes who excel on the court and who have maintained at least a 3.50 grade point average, up from the original 3.3 GPA criteria.

McNew had a 4.00 GPA in management and has a 3.81 GPA in business administration. On the field he earned second-team All-OVC honors as a utility player. He hit .310 with 65 hits, 44 runs, 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 44 RBI in 55 games.

Bakke, who also earned third-team honors a year ago, compiled a 4.0 GPA in sports management. On the mound this season he appeared in 18 games, making 10 starts. Bakke tallied a 6-3 record and struck out 60 batters in 64.1 innings of work. He also had a pair of saves, moving his career total to 17, which tied the school record. His performance on the mound helped the Eagles win the 2023 OVC Regular Season Championship.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.