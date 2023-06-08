UE Athletics Announces Staff Reorganization & Executive Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville Athletics Director Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has unveiled a staff reorganization within the Purple Aces Athletics Department. Included in the plan is the creation of an executive team, which will play an integral role in the success of athletics at UE.

“When I first started, I made the comment that I would wake up every morning and go to sleep every night thinking about the Purple Aces. I have done just that, and I have been inspired by so many others in our department doing the exact same thing,” Siegfried exclaimed. “We are now focused on putting the right people, in the right places to move our department forward.”

Siegfried has announced the newly formed AD’s Executive Team. This group will meet regularly to discuss and implement ideas and strategies, which will contribute to the future success of Aces athletics. The executive staff includes:

Sarah Solinsky: Deputy Athletics Director of Internal Operations/SWA

Bob Pristash: Senior Associate Athletics Director for Athletic Communications

Logan Belz: Associate Athletics Director for Revenue Generation

Tom Benson: Associate Athletics Director for External Relations

Morgan Harding: Human Resources/Executive Assistant – Director of Athletics

“The AD’s Executive Team is an experienced, driven, detail-ortiented group, who brings a wealth of experience in multiple administrative roles in collegiate athletics,” Siegfried said. “This group combines for over 100 years of experience at 15 Division I universities and more than 50 years of institutional knowledge working at UE. They are outstanding leaders who will work together in an efficient manner to take our department to a new level.”

Along with the formation of the Executive Team, Siegfried has announced three administrative promotions.

*Sarah Solinsky: Promoted from Sr. Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations/SWA to Deputy Athletics Director for Internal Operations/SWA. Sarah will serve as the #2 person in the athletics department providing oversight of the department in the absence of the AD. Sarah will oversee the areas of student-athlete services, academics, compliance, sports performance, sports medicine, facilities, equipment, and risk management. She will also serve as the sport administrator for W. Basketball, Volleyball, Women’s Soccer, Softball, and Men’s Soccer.

*Bob Pristash: Promoted from Associate Athletics Director for Media Relations to Senior Associate Athletics Director for Athletic Communications. Bob will continue in his role overseeing all athletics communications. He will also oversee creative content and serve as the Chief Athletics Communications officer for the Director of Athletics.

*Tom Benson: Promoted from Assistant Director of Media Relations to Associate Athletics Director for External Relations. Benson will oversee the areas of ESPN/Broadcasting, Marketing/Fan Engagement, and he will continue to play a role in Athletics Communications. He will also serve as a member of the Executive Staff.

