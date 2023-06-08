Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Two people flown to hospital after wreck in Union Co.

Two people flown to hospital after wreck in Union Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were flown to the hospital as a result of a wreck that took place in Union County.

Police say two cars crashed near Kentucky 2091 and the Highway 60 Bypass in Morganfield.

Authorities say two other people were taken to the hospital. We’re told they are expected to be ok.

The area of the crash was shut down during the investigation, but is back open.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:
Meteorologist Arden Gregory and husband welcome baby
HPD: Suspect involved in Henderson shooting incident identified
HPD: Henderson man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting his mom
Khalil Titington
TN fugitive found in Evansville arrested following shooting at Dress Plaza
Emergency crews respond after truck catches fire in Newburgh, spreads to building
Emergency crews respond after truck catches fire in Newburgh, spreads to building

Latest News

Two people flown to hospital after wreck in Union Co.
Two people flown to hospital after wreck in Union Co.
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.
Homer Harper
DCSO: Man sentenced to 5 years in prison on sexual abuse charges
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Work begins Monday on cross drain replacement in Ohio Co.