Two people flown to hospital after wreck in Union Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were flown to the hospital as a result of a wreck that took place in Union County.

Police say two cars crashed near Kentucky 2091 and the Highway 60 Bypass in Morganfield.

Authorities say two other people were taken to the hospital. We’re told they are expected to be ok.

The area of the crash was shut down during the investigation, but is back open.

