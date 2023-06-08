Two accused of point gun at people on Daviess Co. bus

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say two people have been accused of pointing a gun at people at an Daviess County bus stop.

According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the incident happened at a stop on Saint Ann Street Wednesday around 5 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies saw 49-year-old Lionel Rhodes get out of a SUV, yell and point a gun at two people.

Detectives say Rhodes and 34-year-old Thelicia Wardell then took off in the SUV.

Deputies say Rhodes and Wardell later pulled over on Triplett Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says the gun, ammunition and drugs were found inside.

Both Rhodes and Wardell are facing several charges. Deputies say Rhodes is a convicted felon.

