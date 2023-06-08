Traffic Alert: Work begins Monday on cross drain replacement in Ohio Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews in Ohio County plan to address the replacement of a cross drain.

Officials say the cross drain is on KY 505, between Muddy Creek and Olaton Road.

Crews say drivers may need to seek alternate routes on Monday when work starts.

Officials say the work will be addressed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

