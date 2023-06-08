Tony Hasenour named as new Athletic Director at Forest Park

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park Rangers athletic program has named a new director of athletics, and it’s a very familiar face, to fans of its girls basketball program. Now-former girls basketball head coach, Tony Hasenour, has stepped down as the Lady Rangers’ head coach, to take over, as the school’s new athletic director.

Hasenour replaces Doug Louden, who stepped down, after 21 years, in charge of Ranger athletics, so congratulations to Mr. Louden.

Hasenour leaves Forest Park’s girl’s program, on about the highest of notes, after he led the Lady Rangers to back-to-back class 2A state championships.

So now, one of Hasenour’s first jobs in the A.D. chair, will be to find his own replacement on the sidelines.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.