Thursday Sunrise Headlines

6/8 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New on sunrise, we’re working to learn more this morning after a fire broke out overnight in Evansville.

And we are still working this morning to find out more after Henderson authorities say a person was hit by a car Wednesday night.

Happening Thursday, the Alabama escaped inmate who was caught in Evansville is scheduled to be sentenced.

That inmate is Casey White. We will have those charges he is facing later today.

There is some good news this morning.

After we reported that a trailer at the Gathering Church was stolen, the pastor saying this morning that it is now back home.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Update: Remains of 68 people found during downtown sewer work
Arden Gregory with her husband and new baby girl - Source:
Khalil Titington
Emergency crews respond after truck catches fire in Newburgh, spreads to building
Business opening delayed over a year by supply chain issues
Crews respond to garage fire on Maxwell Ave.
Stolen trailer returned to Gathering Church
