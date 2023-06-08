Birthday Club
Sunny and dry through Saturday, rain Sunday

Over an inch of rain possible Sunday
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State returned to the familiar sunny and dry pattern on Thursday with morning lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs near 80.   Friday and Saturday will bring similar conditions, along with an elevated fire risk because of low humidity and dry vegetation.   A cold front on Sunday will bring our best chance for soaking rain in nearly a month.   Models depict 1-2″ of rain possible over the region from Sunday through early Monday.  Temps will stay around 80 each day and fall off into the 50s at night.  More showers and thunderstorms possible toward the middle of next week.

