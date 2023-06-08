State-of-emergency declared for the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Human Right’s Campaign foundation has declared a state of emergency for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer plus community.

President of Warrick County Indiana Pride, Yvon Lauren says this is the first time she’s seen a state of emergency done for the community.

“It scares me, it scares me a lot. My LGBT community are not scary people. Drag is not dangerous, we’re not dangerous. We are under attack ourselves,” said Lauren. “I keep hearing these things it’s extremely distressing and I’m tired, but I’m also angry about it. Enough is enough.”

Lauren says the Southern Poverty Law reported that there are 1,225 hate groups in America to date.

Per the Human Right’s Campaign Foundation, a summary of state-by-state laws as well as a digital guidebook that includes safety and health resources is now available.

Warrick County School District Teacher, Dawnetta Henzman says the legislation that’s being passed and discussed on television is also effecting members of the community, including her students.

“Our kids are watching those they’re seeing how this all plays out on a national and local level and they’re taking each one of those law and policies and they’re internalizing those as like a strike against their individualism against their identity,” said Henzman.

Lauren says members of the community should speak “louder and longer” about what’s happening to them. She says when members of the LGBTQ+ community are attacked, assaulted and discriminated against they should file reports with law enforcement.

The Warrick County Indiana Pride, Inc. is hosting its annual Pride event on June 10 at the Newburgh riverfront. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Officials say the event will be a community and family-friendly celebration.

Click here to connect with Warrick Co. Indiana Pride

Click here to access the Helpline for Youth in Crisis through the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.