Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say

Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio, and the property owner is left having to pay to dispose of them.

According to Akron police, the incident happened the evening of May 23.

Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police are still looking for him.

Brown is charged with illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires, according to police.

Depending on the size of the tires, the property owner will now have to pay between $550 to $880 to properly dispose of them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2181, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

