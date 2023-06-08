Posey County Health Dept. increases funding to expand services to community

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Posey County Health Department has announced that on June 6, the Posey Co. Commissioners voted to adopt the recently passed Indiana senate enrolled Act 4 and House enrolled Act 1001.

They say by doing so, the commissioners have increased the funding of public health initiatives in Posey County.

The funding will allow the health department to expand their services to the residents in their community, and to start new ones.

According to officials, the increase will take effect starting in 2024.

In a post on Facebook, the health department said the funding is not related to Covid-19, and is not being used to fund further Covid-19 costs.

They say they are looking for suggestions from residents in their service areas for ways the can better help their needs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.