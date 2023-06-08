Pigeon Twsp. Trustee offers resignation nearly a year after FBI investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly a year after the initial investigation was kicked off, the Pigeon Township Board has confirmed that Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson has offered to resign.

To understand where we are now, you have to go back to July of 2022.

As we reported then, Evansville Police confirmed they were called to assist the FBI with an investigation concerning the Pigeon Township Trustee.

Fast forward to April of 2023, and Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies unsealed their federal indictment on Wilson.

In the subsequent news conference, officials said it was related to an FBI investigation from back in July.

They then revealed not only Wilson, but also 49-year-old William Payne and 32-year-Terrance Hardiman are all facing federal charges in a kickback scheme where officials say they took thousands of dollars.

In a statement from the Pigeon Township Board, they confirmed Wilson’s offer of resignation.

The statement reads:

“The Pigeon Township Board has been notified of the Trustee’s resignation, effective June 30, 2023. This resignation is more expedient than pursuing the removal process. The Vanderburgh County Democrat Party is expected to organize a caucus to appoint a successor for the vacant position. The Board will schedule a public meeting within fifteen days following the selection of the new trustee.”

